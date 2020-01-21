MILLMONT — Dillan, an Asiatic black bear, in his 20s, was removed early this week from the Union County Sportsmen’s Club.
Debbie Metzler, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) associate director for captive animal law enforcement, said the bear was put in a travel container which was placed on a truck for the trip to The Wild Animal Sanctuary, Keensburg, Colo.
Metzler was not able to explain the seemingly premature departure, a few days before it was initially expected. A PETA news release issued Monday confirmed the move.
An agreement was reached last week to allow the bear passage to the 789-acre sanctuary.
Dillan’s health, said to be poor, was observed by USDA inspectors as early as 2017. Dental abscesses and the likelihood that the bear was in pain were noted. PETA observers also said the bear had recently developed a nasal discharge and was displaying unusual behavior.
PETA officials said the bear would now get better food, exercise, veterinary care and be allowed to hibernate, forage and swim.
The agreement came after a publicity campaign led by PETA. It included advertisements and a celebrity endorsement. Actor Alec Baldwin wrote Gov. Tom Wolf and asked him to intervene for the second time last week.
Orville Spangler, Union County Sportsmen’s Club president, said last week he was sorry to see Dillan leave. But he maintained the bear was not suffering and cited outside pressure in agreeing to let him go.
Photos would be available, PETA said, upon Dillan’s arrival at the sanctuary.
Metzler heralded the agreement and the move. She added PETA would continue to advocate on behalf of a bobcat, raccoons, deer and birds still at the club.
The Keensburg sanctuary is 40 miles northeast of Denver.
