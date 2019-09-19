LEWISBURG — A Historic Architecture and Review Board (HARB) certificate returned to the board last month was approved by Lewisburg Borough Council after some changes.
Council approved a replacement fence for Alan and Tana Zeigler at 45 N. Front St. with the provision that a gate and post visible from the street be made of wood. Parts not visible could be made of vinyl or other material as previously submitted. A Certificate of Appropriateness had been previously approved in spite of a dissenting vote over non-wood fence portions being visible from the street. The most recent vote by HARB was unanimous.
Other HARB certificates given council approval included a sign at 208 N. Second St. for Robert Lack. “The Grooming Greek” sign would be on a post. A “Travel Leaders” sign at 302 Market St. was approved to Gary Peck and windows and doors at 132 S. Fourth St. was approved for Joe Tosolt.
Council approved an addition to the management agreement between the borough and the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority which set the 2019 contribution at $66,273, with annual increases of 2% through Dec. 21, 2022 and at a negotiated rate of increase through the remaining term of the agreement. It was noted that the management agreement expires Aug. 31, 2029.
Erin A. Van Enkevort was appointed to the Shade Tree Commission for a term through Dec. 31, 2023.
Council also approved $5,745 from the DF Green Recreation Fund for tree removal and $5,745 for tree planting in Soldier’s Park. The bid was submitted by Timberwolf Tree Company. A $26,900 base bid for Borough Office building masonry restoration was approved with an added bid of $2,400. Both were submitted by Eagle Ridge Contracting. It was contingent on review by the project architect and borough solicitor and would be paid from the Building Depreciation Fund.
A banner request will be submitted to PennDOT in advance of what is expected to be a well-attended off-road bicycle race. If approved, a “Welcome UnPAved Riders” banner will hang over Market Street to note the event scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 13 starting and finishing along the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail.
