Editor’s note: The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Columbia County, of Northumberland County, and of Montour County are sharing their expertise this growing season. If you have any questions or column topic suggestions, please email them to ColumbiaMG@psu.edu.
Who doesn’t like to uncover earthworms while digging in the garden? Conventional wisdom says that’s a sign of healthy soil, right? What used to be true may not be now. While all earthworms alter soil structure, many areas of the country are being invaded by a new species of earthworm called Asian jumping earthworms, (Amynthas spp.) and they are bad news! Instead of aerating the soil like the European earthworms we know, these ravenous Asian earthworms devour much of the upper layer of organic matter called “duff” that serves as an erosion protector. While their excrement is rich in nutrients, the coffee ground like substance leaches through the soil too quickly to be of benefit to plants.
When glaciation occurred in North America, including Pennsylvania, about 10,000 years ago, our native species of earthworms became extinct. They were replaced by European earthworms in the 1800s. Asian earthworms came to the United States from Korea and Japan in the 1940s hitchhiking on imported plants or soil. Today they are found in Wisconsin and are moving toward the east coast.
At first glance they resemble familiar earthworms, but you may notice that Asian earthworms are very active. You might see lots of them writhing and moving like snakes close to the surface. The clitellum, a very visible band around the body of an earthworm, completely surrounds the body near the head and is white to light gray compared to the raised rose pink clitellum of European earthworms that does not wrap entirely around. Their metallic looking bodies can measure up to 8 inches long. Adults don’t survive the winter, but the young break out of tiny round cocoons the size of mustard seeds and reach adulthood by late August or September. If you see fully formed large earthworms in April or May, rest assured they are not the Asian invaders.
Like other invasives, Asian earthworms pose a threat to our ecological balance as well as our forests. They voraciously consume organic matter which then depletes our soil’s fertility. Many native plants need that organic layer for seed germination and root protection and support. Research shows that Asian earthworm’s presence is definitely related to forest damage levels. Habitats are diminished for ground nesting birds, mammals, woodland salamanders, and invertebrates. Plus, these Asian earthworms particularly like the mulch that you painstakingly spread in your garden beds. They can live anywhere!
Prevention is our best defense against Asian earthworms. To see if you actually have them you can use what’s called the “mustard test”. Mix a gallon of water with one-third cup of ground yellow mustard seed and pour it slowly into the soil. The soil will not be damaged, but all the worms, good and bad, will come to the surface and you can check for the bad guys. If you are unsure how to recognize them, Cornell Cooperative Extension has a fact sheet comparing the two here: HYPERLINK “http://ccetompkins.org/resources/jumping-worm-fact-sheet” http://ccetompkins.org/resources/jumping-worm-fact-sheet .
Here is a list of things we can all do:
Collect any Asian earthworms you find, put them in a plastic bag, seal it, and throw them in the trash.
When sharing plants from Asian earthworm areas, remove the soil from the roots, rinse with water, and repot in a sterilized pot with purchased soilless potting mix.
Certainly, don’t buy them to use for fishing bait or in your compost pile.
Buy compost or mulch that has been heated.
If you find this menace, report it to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
There is no approved product to eliminate Asian jumping worms, but we should all do our best to avoid an ecological catastrophe by preventing their spread.
