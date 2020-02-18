Police seeing meth increase in Milton

MILTON — Milton police are taking a proactive approach after noticing an increase of meth use in the community.
During a recent borough council meeting, Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said the department is working to curtail the problem before it become “an epidemic.”
Zettlemoyer later said his department is stepping up patrols and working with partner agencies “to try to do everything we can to address the issue.”
“We’re trying to gain as much intel as we can,” he said.
“When you see somebody on meth, it’s a different look than opioids,” Zettlemoyer said. “With meth, people will be up for days on end. It’s a different type of reaction than with people using heroin.”
He describes individuals on meth as exhibiting “erratic, non-rational behavior.”
“Their rational thinking is totally out the door,” Zettlemoyer said.
The type of meth being used is different than previous versions which were prevalent in the area, he added.
“The meth we’re seeing is consistent with what they refer to as ice,” Zettlemoyer said. “It’s a crystal-like substance.”
Previously, he said officers were finding meth made through what he described as a “one-pot process.”
“It was all pretty much made, you had a meth lab in a house,” Zettlemoyer said. “What you would see now is what you would see produced in a professional-type lab... This is a product that is connected to a large-scale type of operation.”
While an increase in criminal activity — such as robberies — is typical in communities with a meth problem, Zettlmoyer said Milton has not yet seen an increase in crime.
He also said it’s important for residents to call police if they notice any suspicious activity, or if they see someone behaving in an erratic manner.
“Over the last two weeks, we’ve had a lot of information come into the department,” Zettlemoyer said. “The more information we receive, we can act on.
“We can’t put a value on the community’s help to make this community safer,” he added. “We are all in this together, from a community’s standpoint.”
