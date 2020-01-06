HARRISBURG — Several area beer crafters fared well at the Pa. Farm Show, which opened over the weekend in Harrisburg.
Rusty Rail Brewing, of Mifflinburg, took second place in the Porters (American/English styles) category.
In the Amber Lager category, New Trail Brewing, of Williamsport, took second place with its New Trail brew.
Also of Lycoming County, Boom City Brewing took third in the Fruit/Herb/Vegetable category with its Last Raft Raspberry Wheat.
Winners in the wine constest included Fero Vineyards & Winery, of Lewisburg, which took gold with its Estate Lemberger. Whispering Oaks, of Sunbury, took a pair of silver medals with its 2016 Niagara and 2016 Chardonnay. Whispering Oaks also took silver with its 2017 Chambourcin, 2016 Deep Roots Rose’, 2017 Chambourcin Reserve, 2016 Chardonnay Reserve, 2017 Tatawha, 2018 Cranberry and 2017 White Chambourcin.
Shade Mountain, of Middleburg, took bronze with its 2016 Propertor’s Red, 2017 Shade Mountain Blush, 2017 Autumn Harvest and 2018 Moscato.
The Draft Horse Decorating and Showmanship Contest was good for some Montour County contestants. In the Halter-Percheron division, Jesse Fisk, of Danville, took second and third. Amy Snover, of Danville, took fifth.
Snover took first and third in the Gelding-Registered division, while Fisk took fifth and sixth. Snover also snagged first in Reserve Champion Gelding, second in Gelding Mated Team, first in Open Get-of-Sire, second and third in Percheron Ladies Cart, first in Tandem Hitch, first and second in Senior Youth Cart, first and second in Junior Youth Cart, third in Unicorn Hitch and Team Hitch, first in Senior Youth Team and Junior Youth Team, second in Feed Scurry, first and second in Showmanship and Decorating, first in Junior Youth Decorating, first and second in Showmanship Senior, first and second in Showmanship Junior, first and second in Division High Point Junior, first and second in Division High Point Scorer and first in Champion Ladies Cart.
Fish took fourth and fifth in Gelding Mated Team, fourth in Percheron Ladies Cart
