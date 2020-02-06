Country dance planned
FREEBURG — American Folk Musicians Association No. 11 Country and Western Music will host a country dance, square dance, round dance, line and two-step from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Freeburg Community Center.
The band Cross-N-Over will entertain. Refreshments will be made available.
‘Buddy’ to be featured at CAC
WILLIAMSPORT — “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.
For tickets, visit www.caclive.com or call 570-326-2424.
Theater hosting Academy Awards party
LEWISBURG — The Campus Theatre will be hosting Hollywood’s Big Night Out: Red Carpet Party, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, Market Street, Lewisburg.
The Academy Awards will be shown live at 8:30 p.m. on the big screen.
To purchase tickets, visit https://redcarpetparty.eventbrite.com.
Bluegrass band to perform
WASHINGTONVILLE — The Strawberry Ridge Bluegrass Band will present a free concert from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall, Third and Church streets, Washingtonville.
Following the concert, a History Circle will be held from 3 to 4, where individuals will be encouraged to share stories about their connections to Washingtonville.
The stories will be recorded and transcribed in preparation for the April 150th anniversary of the incorporation of Washingtonville.
‘Roman Holiday’ screening
LEWISBURG — The 1953 movie “Roman Holiday” will be shown at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Campus Theatre, Market Street, Lewisburg. Doors open at 7:30.
To purchase tickets, visit https://campusvalentine2020.eventbrite.com.
Slavic Soul Party! to perform in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG — Slavic Soul Party! will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the Arts in Bloom Series at Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium, on the Bloomsburg University campus.
Over the past 15 years, the band has released seven full-length albums.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office located in the lobby of Haas Center for the Arts or online bloomu.edu/arts-in-bloom.
Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Call 570-389-4409 for ticket sales and general information and 570-389-2795 for group sales and special arrangements.
Choir to present workshop
BLOOMSBURG — Howard Gospel Choir, from Howard University, will present a workshop at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the First Presbyterian Church of Bloomsburg, 345 Market St., Bloomsburg.
To register to participate, click on the link at ExchangeArts.org or call 570-317-2596.
MCS to stage ‘Annie’
MILTON — “Annie” will be staged at 7 p.m. March 5-6 and 2 p.m. March 7 at Meadowbrook Christian School, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
Tickets will cost $8 for students and $10 for adults and can be purchased between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays in the school office, during business hours at the Well Read Bookstore and at the door prior to each show.
For more information, call 570-742-2638.
Elias Center announces season schedule
MIFFLINBURG — The Elias Center for the performing arts recently announced its 2020 season.
The schedule starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, with “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” by the Traveling Lantern Theatre, followed at 7 p.m. by The Keystone Brass. The New Jersey Snake Man performs on Saturday, June 27, followed at 7 p.m by The Keystone Brass.
Adventure in fun, on Saturday, July 11, will include Adventures in Fun. History Day Camp is also scheduled for July at a date to be announced.
The Monkey Man will appear Saturday, Aug. 8 and the educational Critter Connections is on the schedule for Saturday, Aug. 22. Exotic Edventures will bring live animals to the Elias on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Holiday time at the Elias includes Winterfest during the Christkindl Market Thursday, Dec. 10 through Saturday, Dec. 12 and at 7 p.m on Monday, Dec. 21, Christmas in the Parlor with KJ and the Elias Parlor Gang.
Visit www.mifflinburgpa.com or email mhra@dejazzd.com for more information.
