Early detection key for those with genetic condition

MILTON — Diagnosed with a genetic condition which causes abnormally high cholesterol at age 31, a registered nurse with the Geisinger Health System was initially unsure if she wanted to start taking medication to control her cholesterol.
Brittane Strahan, who lives in Milton with her husband Matt and their three young children, works as a nurse in the clinical trials division for hematology and oncology at Geisinger. For about six years prior to being diagnosed with familial hypercholesterolemia (FH), Strahan suspected something wasn’t quite right with her health.
“My cholesterol (levels) started coming back high,” she said. “I’m young and healthy.”
Strahan was diagnosed with FH about 18 months ago. She was tested for the genetic condition after her mother Lisa Miller and grandmother Mabel Brown were diagnosed. Thursday marked FH Awareness Day.
Dr. Sam Gidding, a Geisinger specialist in FH research, described the condition as being genetic, with the abnormally high cholesterol levels it creates leading to the potential of individuals diagnosed with the condition eventually suffering heart attacks or strokes.
“From the time of conception, your cholesterol is elevated,” Gidding said, of individuals who have FH. “It’s a lifelong exposure (to high cholesterol), over decades, that leads to a heart attack.”
The condition is easiest to treat when diagnosed in someone at a younger age.
“In the U.S., the typical age of diagnosis (of FH) is way too late, after you’ve had a heart attack,” Gidding said. “In Brittane’s case, finding out at 31 is good news... The ideal time to find out is about 8 to 10 years. Treatment, even in childhood, has the maximum prevention ability.”
Strahan was seen by a cardiologist who specializes in high cholesterol when she was first diagnosed with FH.
“I had an EKG to check the functioning of my heart and I had an echocardiogram on my carotid arteries,” she said. “It was all good.”
Because of only being in her 30s, Strahan debated whether she wanted to start taking medication for the condition because she knew that once she started on the medicine it would be a lifetime commitment.
“I mainly did it for my kids,” she said, of deciding to take the medication. “How could I take the risk that something happens to me and leaves my kids without a mom?”
Gidding said medication is a key to controlling the condition.
“Diet can help people with FH, but it’s not going to help enough to overcome this genetic issue,” he said. “Brittane’s story really typifies this... She was leading a healthy lifestyle.”
While her cholesterol was nearly double the normal recommended level when she was first diagnosed with FH, Strahan said it is now well controlled with the medication. Both her mother and grandmother are also doing well.
“From outward appearances, we all look healthy and fine,” Strahan said, adding that someone will not know they have FH unless tested. “Looking at my grandma, who’s in her early 70s, she’s never had any cardiac events.”
Strahan said her children are ages 5, 7 and 8 and have not yet been tested for FH. However, her 8 year old will be tested when they turn 10, per a physician’s recommendations.
She follows up with regular checkups with her physician.
Gidding said Geisinger’s MyCode Community Health Initiative tests the blood of patients enrolled in the program for a variety of genetic conditions, including FH. Patients enrolled in the program can request to have a MyCode sample taken, to be tested for genetic conditions, during any blood draw.
For those not enrolled in the program, Gidding said children should first have their cholesterol tested at age 10. If their levels come back high, they should be tested for FH.
In addition, Gidding said anyone with a family member diagnosed with FH should be tested for the condition.
“Anyone with a cholesterol level that’s super high, FH should be considered,” he added.
