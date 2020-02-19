Central Susquehanna Community Foundation
BERWICK — The Central Susquehanna Community Foundation (CSCF) recently welcomed two new board members to the CSCF Board of Directors.
Julie Eriksson is a graduate of Middleburg High School and York College of Pennsylvania. She has a Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a concentration in Human Resource Management, and is a graduate of the Dale Carnegie and Leadership Susquehanna Valley program.
Eriksson is part-owner of Kreamer Feed Inc., where she has served as the corporate secretary/treasurer since 2003. Her past career experiences include work in human resources, sales, and marketing positions.
She has served on various local boards, including the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Penn State Cooperative Extension, Red Cross, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church council, Leadership Susquehanna Valley and the Selinsgrove Area Community Foundation.
She recently joined the board of directors for the Snyder County Libraries and was elected to serve on the Midd-West School Board beginning in December. Eriksson lives with her husband, Daniel, and son, Kristian, in Kreamer.
Michael Goresh is a graduate of Mount Aloysius College and the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. He was awarded his diploma in Mortuary Sciences in 1986, passed the National Board Exam of Funeral Directors, and received his state board license in 1988. Prior to his move to Berwick in 1994, when he became the president and supervisor of the Berwick branch of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Goresh was employed at several funeral homes in the Richland and Pittsburgh areas.
Aside from serving the Berwick community as a funeral director, he currently participates in Kiwanis as president, maintains a seat on the advisory committee for the Berwick Health and Wellness Fund of CSCF, and regular membership with the Pennsylvania Funeral Director’s Association, the National Funeral Director’s Association, Central PA FDA, Train Collectors of America, Lionel Collectors Club of America, and “R” Club, the Maria Assunta Society, Berwick Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Berwick Golf Club.
Goresh lives in Berwick with his wife, Rosemary. They have two daughters.
In addition to the two new board members, the board is represented by: Timothy Apple, chair; Nancy Marr, vice chair; John Thompson, treasurer; Jeff Cerminaro, secretary; Robert Albertson, O.D.; Richard Cashman; Peggy Fullmer; Jeff Hollenbach; John Kurelja; Greg Martz; Connie Tressler; and Wendy Tripoli.
The Central Susquehanna Community Foundation manages more than 280 charitable funds and makes grant investments throughout the region to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area.
Re/Max River Valley Realty
NORTHUMBERLAND — Steve Slotter, a Selinsgrove resident who has 11 years of experience as a licensed real estate professional and has served for three years of the board of directors for the Central Susqehanna Valley Board of Realtors, has joined RE/MAX River Valley Realty in Northumberland.
His experience includes 10 years in real estate sales management and five years in residential property management, including sales of residential and commercial real estate, farmland, recreational properties, vacant land and subdivisions and leasing of commercial and residential properties.
Slotter has been involved in numerous roles within the Boys Scouts of America, Susquehanna Valley Church of Christ, Selinsgrove Little League and Upward Flag Football.
A graduate of Troy Area High School, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in human resource management at Messiah College. He enjoys hunting, fishing, camping and hiking. He and his wife, Angelina, have two children.
