LEWISBURG — Cancelation of proms and a moratorium on funerals took a bite out of the floral business this spring.
The governor’s “yellow light” announcement last week that some business restrictions were being lifted as pandemic conditions eased was thus met with optimism among dealers. It won’t be business as usual or even a “new normal,” but florists and many others face an important transition period.
“The (Lewisburg) Downtown Partnership (LDP) is offering a lot of different things for businesses,” said Barb Bilger, co-owner of Stein’s Flowers and Gifts. “We are going to participate with the ‘no contact’ hand sanitizer. Before people walk in the store people will have the option to do that.”
Bilger said there will be lines placed in their Market Street store to remind customers to maintain safe distances. Separation via plexiglass, also made available by the LDP, will also be in place at the counter.
Stein’s had already received orders to deliver for Mother’s Day. One of the biggest holidays for flowers will prove to be even bigger in 2020.
“Other years we don’t normally have this bulk of orders we have this early,” she said. “We think it might be the case where people have been quarantined and people still aren’t comfortable or able to visit mom. Maybe some of those people who maybe would have taken her out that day or given her flowers themselves, we think they are doing the next best thing. Place and order in and let them be delivered.”
Bilger offered a big thank you to customers who have stood by them through a challenging couple of months.
“I cannot tell you how many people have called us and been so thankful we are here and making deliveries,” she added. “We’re learning just how much flowers mean to people, especially now.”
In the interim, Stein’s has had floral displays on the sidewalk with a box for payment by cash. Or a call with a credit card number can also make it a “cash and carry” deal.
Charlene Heddings of Charlene’s Petal Talk in Milton was closed in mid-March as per the governor’s orders. When non-contact delivery was approved, she began serving customers that way. She anticipated a broader opening when “yellow light” conditions take effect.
“I can’t wait,” she said. “Since I missed prom season and all that, I am very anxious to get open for Mother’s Day.”
Deliveries for birthday and “thinking of you” orders have kept Heddings busy over the last weeks. She said it was unusual but attributed the trend to the disruption of routine nice-things-to-do such as taking people out to dinner.
Dry cleaning services, fruit baskets and tuxedo rentals were also expected to make a comeback.
Heddings said she was unsure if people would come in to her North Arch Street shop or call in their orders. But she was ready for either the calls or taking care of customers while keeping a safe distance.
