TURBOTVILLE — Members of the Warrior Run High School Class of 2020 readily admit that Friday’s graduation ceremony was not what they expected when they entered their senior year.
With vehicles filled with the graduating seniors positioned throughout the school’s back parking lot, the class valedictorian, salutatorian and president stood at the rear of the school delivering their speeches. Those in the vehicles were able to hear their words by watching online, and via loudspeakers.
After the speeches were complete, the vehicles processed to the football field, where the graduating seniors were presented with their diplomas.
“Although this isn’t the ceremony we anticipated, I’m very grateful for the opportunity to speak to you tonight,” said Rachel Yohn, valedictorian, while opening her remarks.
“This pandemic has reminded us of some common words that we may have overlooked in the past, words like strength, service and hard work,” she said.
Yohn described several memorable events which impacted the Class of 2020, and the students’ response to the events.
“In the fall, a power outage on homecoming Friday canceled school, along with the pep rally we had been looking forward to,” she recalled. “That didn’t stop members of this class from planning one several weeks later. These students raised their voices and held the very first student-led pep rally, one that was unique and unforgettable.”
When Gov. Tom Wolf ordered schools to be shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yohn said there was uncertainty as to whether the school’s musical could be held.
“Knowing that the show must go on, those students raised their voices to the audience and left their hearts on stage that very night,” she said, noting that the show’s final performance was held just two days before the school doors were closed due to the pandemic.
“These examples show us that strength can overcome some of our hardest challenges,” Yohn said.”We can crumble in the midst of crisis, or we can learn from where we’ve been uniquely placed and let those obstacles mold us to become even stronger.”
Like Yohn, Salutatorian Cadee Wood also noted that Friday’s ceremony was not what the students expected it would be.
“I can’t help but feel amazed at how different this is than what we all expected growing up,” Wood said. “We envisioned hugging our friends at graduation, dancing the night away at prom, setting records in our last sports season, and enjoying the last few months with our friends before going our separate ways.
“Now, looking around, we’re all in our own cars and haven’t seen each other since our last day in March.”
She said many students faced feelings of disappointment, fear and uncertainty throughout the pandemic.
“COVID-19 will always be a defining part of our class,” Wood said. “Although we can’t change that, we can change how we view its impacts on us.”
While staying at home due to the pandemic, Wood said students had time to examine their strengths, weaknesses, passions, fears, desires and dreams.
“I hope that the version of you that is here tonight is a better version than the one that was present on our last day in March,” Wood said.
“As we enter into this next phase of our lives, self knowledge is crucial,” she continued. “We’ll only continue to grow and mature, and by knowing who we are and what drives us, we can make the best decisions for our future.”
Lauren Watson, class president, commented on some of the uncertainties that have occurred throughout the lives of the Class of 2020.
“Our class was born into a time in our nation when hurt and loss was well known,” she said. “Eighteen years ago, on Sept. 11, the World Trade Center and the Pentagon were under attack. Many of us were just born or would soon be.
“Coming into this world, we were faced with such a traumatic event that society struggled to cope with, yet somehow we always find our way on these country roads, and they always lead us to our next destination.”
While the community helped show the children how to cope during that tragic time, she said the community has also rallied to show support in various ways over the past three months.
Watson reflected on the various “roads” the class members traveled throughout their lives in school.
“Our key navigation system to our country roads was the support and guidance of the faculty,” she said. “I’m sure I can speak for everyone again when I say we have built unforgettable bonds with the faculty that will last a lifetime.
As she wrapped up her remarks, Watson reflected that the class members entered the world during “a time of trauma and heartache.”
“It is only fitting that we go into the world and be the examples we have been at Warrior Run,” she said. “We have proven that we can make it through those sharp turns in the road and come out on top, even better than before.
“Our class has taken all the heartache in the world and made it into something powerful and something that we will never forget,” Watson added. “We will show everyone that we can and will overcome this and flourish in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.