National Night Out is next week

Several area first responders will be taking part in next week’s National Night Out.
Lewisburg
The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, along with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, William Cameron Engine Company and Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, will host an event from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park, St. Mary and 15th streets, Lewisburg.
Among the events, a free bike raffle will be held featuring 12 bicycles for chidren. The drawing will be held at 8:30 p.m. and the winner must be present to win.
There will be hot dogs, pizza, popcorn, water, snow cones, ice pops and other treats, while supplies last.
Fireworks are planned at 9 p.m. in the west of the park. Lucky Afternoon will provide entertainment and the Pony Party Paradise will feature a petting zoo.
Demonstrations include Woodward Camp at the skate park, a fire burn demonstration, electrical education and safety, law enforcement, Pa. National Guard, the game commission, puppets and more.
Free swimming will be offered at the community pool and hot air balloon rides will be offered, weather permitting.
Watsontown
Watsontown police and Warrior Run Area Fire Department will host an event from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Warrior Run Area Fire Department.
National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminal that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
Events will be held rain or shine.
