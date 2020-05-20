LEWISBURG — Voters who usually use the former Lewisburg North Ward School as a polling place will likely be voting in another location on Primary Election Day.
Holly Kyle, Union Snyder Area Agency on Aging (USAAA) executive director, told the Union County Election Board Tuesday that the building would not be available to the county Department of Elections and Voter Registration if face mask and social distancing orders could not be enforced. The building on North Second Street is a base for USAAA offices and in other times has an active community room.
Kyle stressed that the safety of the building and the people using it was the top priority. Her request had the backing of the USAAA board.
“While we are open for business, we are closed to the general public,” Kyle said. “We are not allowing people in our building, including our own employees who are not part of our essential team.”
Greg Katherman, director of elections and voter registration, said face masks and their use has come up numerous times in the commonwealth and admitted it was a touchy issue.
Jonathan DeWald, county solicitor, said poll workers in and of themselves had no authority to enforce the governor’s order.
“The enforcement mechanism would be through notifying the state police or local police enforcement officer to file a complaint and seek to have it enforced and citations issued that way,” he explained. “Relative to the general public any violations of the governor’s order would have to be notified for law enforcement for citations to be issued.”
Kyle noted the USAAA office would be in operation on Primary Day.
“I have to think about the health and welfare of my essential employees who remain in this building and who are continuing to provide essential services for us,” Kyle told the board. “A requirement to enter this building is that you must have a mask on. It is not an option.”
Larison Hall, the Union County Courthouse and the Weis Center for the Performing Arts were among the sites considered as alternates.
Debra Sulai, Larison Hall judge of elections, was also on the online meeting and said most of the poll workers were at a high risk of coronavirus because of their age. She said it might be a low turnout but it would be a high risk venture considering the close contact with voters and the touching of machines.
Katherman reiterated neither the board nor a judge of elections has the authority to toss anyone out of a building. He added that notification of voters in the Lewisburg 1 precinct would be needed.
Kyle said she understood the predicament the board was in and hoped that the public would heed guidance given.
The board tabled a proposal to buy a mechanical letter opener to open the several thousand mail-in ballots expected on primary day. Katherman said grant funds for the Pitney-Bowes unit had arrived.
Preston Boop, commissioner chair, said the $4,800 proposed cost was not objectionable but suspected the $525 annual maintenance fee could be negotiated after primary season. It was not expected that the letter opener would be available for the primary.
Other business authorized by the board included a permanent polling place change in the West End from the Hartley Township Municipal Center, 1724 State Route 235, Laurelton to the Hartley Township Recreation Center, 49 Ballpark Road, Millmont.
Commissioners also decided to table a motion which would have bought software that printed precinct by precinct voting results.
