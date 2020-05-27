LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners confirmed late Monday afternoon that a conference call was planned for today with the governor’s office and the state Department of Health (DOH).
Commissioner Stacy Richards said the decision which kept Union County from moving to a green or less restrictive phase of state COVID-19 guidance would be under review.
Richards said earlier in the day there may have been some light shed as to why Union County was not permitted to go from the yellow phase to green phase. A state epidemiologist said they were constantly getting and using new data on previously reported positive coronavirus cases.
“Cases who are initially reported without an address are assigned to a county based on the ZIP code of the provider, meaning the hospital or the lab that ordered the COVID test,” Richards explained. “As their investigation proceeds, they get additional information that allows them to reassign the case to the county where the person tested actually resides.”
Richards said it was also asked if positive tests for the virus were combined with tests for the antibodies. An antibody test could indicate a person who has had the illness but developed a degree of immunity.
“They are combining those numbers in order to show the number of positives,” Richards said. “But they are not using that number when they are determining when a county moves into either a green phase or a yellow phase or stays in the phase.”
Richards requested a cleaned-up record from the DOH for the previous 21 days which would adjust the count after other cases have been reassigned to the county of origin. The state had not responded to the request as of Tuesday afternoon.
