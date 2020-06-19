WILLIAMSPORT — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) continued to gather information about policing this week.
A visit to Tioga County included a meeting with James Bodine, Wellsboro chief of police, Mansfield University personnel and a retired police officer from Wilmington, Del. The discussion was led by Commissioner Erick Coolidge.
Common threads have begun to emerge as the topic of unjust policing has become a national concern.
“What everybody is concerned about is the equal application of justice to every person in America,” Keller said. “Some of the things we heard about in Sunbury, accreditation, to come up with the best practices.”
Keller and Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) met with Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich, Police Chief Brad Hare, other officials and the Rev. Mark Gittens last week. Accreditation of police departments, it was noted, would certify adherence to best policing practices.
Keller said Thursday any federal mandate which comes out of the recent trouble should also include allowing individual departments to fine tune procedures so that they are able to maintain best local practices.
“Things might operate differently depending on the size of your force as far as responsibility and what people do,” Keller said. “You have the same goals and the same tenets of training, transparency and accountability.”
Keller said reaching a goal of greater transparency would look different for major city police department versus that of a local borough or township. He said the federal responsibility is best summed up by components of the Justice Act now under consideration.
“It hits the sweet spot, so to speak,” Keller said. “It moves law enforcement reforms like use of force reporting, no-knock warrant reporting and doing everything we can to deincentivise choke holds, banning that.”
The Republican proposal was unveiled Wednesday and includes emergency grants for body cameras, creates a commission to study conditions for African-American men and youths and makes lynching a federal hate crime.
US Department of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia and Keller announced plans to tour Conestoga Wood Specialties in Beaver Springs today. They will talk about and listen for what policies at the federal level should be looked at.
The producer of kitchen, bath and office cabinets was shut down for about three days at the start of the coronavirus stay-at-home order. Conestoga allowed to open again after recalibration of the shutdown orders issued by Gov. Tom Wolf in March.
Keller said management and employees would be consulted during their visit.
