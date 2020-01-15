WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology recently named the winners in its annual Food Show, during which students showcased final projects for the fall semester for judges and visitors from seven secondary schools.
Taking home the Chef Eugene Mattucci Best of Show Award was a three-student team that produced a “Fiesta!” cold platter and charcuterie board display. The piece was their final project for the Advanced Garde Manger course and included a chopped fiesta quinoa salad; haymarket pate en croute with ground pork, pork belly, veal shoulder, and Mexican herbs and spices; apricot and green chile chutney; Monterey Jack cheese; and smoked duck ham.
The winning team consisted of Keowa A. Clemens, of York; Victoria J. McLamb, of Williamsport; and Sherly F. Mendez, of Tobyhanna.
The Best of Show Award is named for the late chef/owner of Mattucci’s Italian Restaurant in Mount Carmel. Mattucci was a longtime Penn College advisory committee member and Food Show judge.
Other winners are:
Advanced Garde Manger
— First, “Fiesta!” by Clemens, McLamb and Mendez
— Second, “Southern Asian Cuisine” by Madison P. Erb, of Montgomery, and Kaitlyn M. June, of Muncy
— Third, “Italian Pork” by Nicholas M. Hanson, of Bernville, and Austin R. Phillips, of Hanover
Classical and Specialty
Dessert Presentation
— First, Alexis N. Youse, of Pottstown: pomegranate chocolate mousse with a chocolate cookie crust, Chantilly cream, pomegranate sauce and chocolate decorations.
— Second, Ashley L. Geist, of Huntingdon: chocolate mousse with strawberries, yellow cake, strawberry coulis and chocolate straws, served in a caramel bowl.
— Third, Lindsey E. Miller, of Macungie: napoleon pastry with blackberry Bavarian cream, pistachio Bavarian cream and a bubble sugar decoration.
— Honorable mention, Dane S. Druckenmiller, of Hellertown: citrus tart with caramelized oranges, a citrus mascarpone filling, whipped cream and chocolate straws.
Also taking part in the Food Show were students in the Hospitality Beverage Management Services and Controls class, who prepared original “mocktails” (nonalcoholic mixed drinks) to be sampled by the show’s visitors.
The People’s Choice winner, determined by visitors’ votes, was “Spike-Less Hot Cider,” created by Angela M. Linde, of Harrisburg, and Summer L. Showers, of Aspers. Their drink contains apple cider, light brown sugar, ground cloves, ground cinnamon and orange juice, served warm.
The Food Show provides a venue for students to share their final projects and to gain feedback from industry professionals. This year’s judges were George Logue, a 2010 graduate and owner/ chef of Herman & Luther’s; Chip Roush, owner of Moon & Raven Public House; and Sue Mayer, a retired baking and pastry arts faculty member.
The event also offers a learning experience for high school students interested in hospitality-related careers, who make a visit to the show as part of a daylong campus experience.
