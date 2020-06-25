Online discussions to be held
LEWISBURG — Diakon Family Life Services is hosting free online discussion sessions for adults.
The Zoom sessions will be held between 8 and 9 a.m. Wednesdays, and 10 and 11 a.m. Fridays.
Called Coffee and Conversation, the program is designed to provide a healthy outlet for people who want to talk about life during the pandemic, chat with others about experiences or suggestions and avoid social isolation.
Those interested in participating are asked to visit: www.surveymonkey.com/r/MNFRJ5S for the Wednesday session, or www.surveymonkey.com/r/YQG9PSG for the Friday sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.