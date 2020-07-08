LEWISBURG — Thursday, July 9 will be a day of positivity in a place not generally known for it.
Positivity on Social Media Day, as it is being called by its co-founders, will be a day during which Facebook and other social media users will log on and dwell on the positive.
Pamela Burns and Wendy Chalmers, 1987 Lewisburg Area High School classmates, came up with the idea and started a Facebook group (#positivityonsocialmediaday). Their objective was to resist the anger common during the coronavirus pandemic.
The group has over 1,000 members locally as well as in California, Arizona, Oregon, other states and Puerto Rico.
Vickie DeSanto, formerly of Mifflinburg, Mount Pleasant Mills and now of Maryland, said circulating positive thoughts was an antidote to a wave of negative news experienced during the early days of the pandemic.
“We went to tele-working in March and have been tele-working ever since,” DeSanto said. “The very first day we learned that one of our co-workers had been found unresponsive that previous weekend. Our second day of tele-working we found that she had no brain activity and was to be removed from life support.”
By the fourth day, DeSanto said she had to do something to reverse the tide. Responses to a mass email to her work group, including supervisors, proved uplifting.
“Positivity Day this week is going to be day 84 of tele-work,” DeSanto said. “We are still doing those emails and we are concentrating on positivity.”
Goals included looking at struggles from someone else’s point of view.
“Positivity is not my strength,” DeSanto noted. “But it is something that I get up every morning and say people are counting on me, so how can I inspire everyone to do this.”
Meantime, Kelly Curtis, of Lewisburg for a time and now of Pittsburgh, works for a physical therapy department at a hospital. She also was a teacher for more than a decade.
“There is so much negativity and arguing on Facebook recently,” she said. “People are arguing about masks and politics and opening up and shutting down and protesting. You name it, people are arguing.”
Curtis said Facebook, once a refuge from the news, was not fun anymore.
“Everybody needs to remember what is positive in the world right now,” she said. “It is do easy to get caught up in that. I was having a lot of anxiety when the whole COVID-19 thing started and I am sure a lot of people still are.”
Amid all the worries, Curtis said Positivity on Social Media Day could be a plus for virtually everyone.
“On Thursday I hope to see my news feed just full of good things for a change,” she said. “I just think positivity is something that can be spread easily. It is not that hard to do, we just don’t remember to take the time to do it in our daily lives.”
Curtis planned to post positive things on Thursday, refraining from posting anything on social media which could be construed as negative. Photos of pets, outdoor scenes and family would likely be among items posted.
Among the “50 Ways to be Positive on Social Media,” supporters included challenging friends to acts of kindness, acknowledging a mentor or a teacher, sharing a good-natured joke or taking a selfie while smiling.
The efforts of Burns and Chalmers were recognized by the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, the Borough of New Berlin and other area organizations.
