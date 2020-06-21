HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that there are 464 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 81,730.
There are 6,423 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of four new deaths.
Local data had not been updated.
Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening. Consistent mask wearing, even in counties in the green phase, could have lasting positive effects as a COVID-19 surge is possible this fall, department officials noted.
There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 576,015 patients who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,066 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,047 cases among employees, for a total of 20,113 at 663 distinct facilities in 49 counties. Of total deaths, 4,384 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,212 of our total cases are in health care workers.
