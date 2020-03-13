LEWISBURG — The Union County Commissioners on Friday approved a Declaration of Disaster Emergency, effective immediately.

The document’s primary purpose is to support the county's healthcare institutions and emergency responders, and for the county and its residents to be better prepared to manage the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic.

As of Friday afternoon, there were no reports of patients under investigation (PUI), Suspected or Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Union County.

"We are aware of the cases in other counties, which has prompted the Union County’s Emergency Management Coordinator to formally request the Declaration of Disaster Emergency," the commissioners wrote, in a release. "Members of the public should refrain from making panic purchases which only complicate our healthcare system’s ability to provide care to those in need from the public."

The Union County Declaration of Disaster Emergency document will be available Tuesday, upon the commissioners' ratification of the document.

Union County, with assistance from its leadership, is completing protocols to enable Union County staff to continue to provide essential county services to the public while minimizing exposure to the virus.

The protocols include restricted travel and meetings, and requirements for self-quarantining in the event of flu-like illnesses. These protocols are designed to be flexible to meet the essential needs through various virus phases.