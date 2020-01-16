Band seeking members
SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Area Adult Band is seeking members to participate in its 58th season, highlighted by an American Cancer Society benefit concert to be held Tuesday, March 31.
Rehearsals begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the Selinsgrove Middle School band room and will be held each Tuesday, February through march.
The theme will be “Music from Their Homeland and a Patriotic Salute.” Selections will include “Finlandia,” “Hungarian Folk Suite,” “Danza Final,” Armed Forces — The Pride of America,” “America the Beautiful” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
For more information, contact Ronald Renshaw at 570-837-0634 or rrrlvc72@ptd.net.
‘Won’t you ride along with me?’
WILLIAMSPORT — The “Won’t you ride along with me?” tour will perform at 6:30 tonight at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The production is a live tour version of the PBS Kids program “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”
For more information, visit CACLive.com or call 570-326-2424.
United Way hosts music festival
SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways will be joining forces to host a music festival, Live United Live, to benefit youth mental health awareness and initiatives in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
The festival will be held 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Spyglass Winery, Sunbury.
The music festival will feature the following bands: Firehouse, Kip Winger, Eric Martin, George Lynch, Jack Russel’s Great White, Warrant, Dokken and April Wine.
The event will include food and beverage stands, live music and comedic intermissions. All proceeds will go toward the creation and further development of a Youth Mental Health initiative.
Tickets for the event are $89 and are on sale now at www.spyglassridgewinery.com/upcoming-shows.
