HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health reported an additional 511 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, plus an additional 75 deaths in the commonwealth.
Locally, just four new cases were added, three of which were reported in Union County. One new case was reported in Northumberland County.
Statewide, 73,405 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, along with 5,742 deaths. No new deaths were reported in local counties
Sixty-eight percent of those with COVID have recovered, according to state data.
Cases by county, along with deaths, and death rate per 100,000 residents:
• Northumberland, 199 cases (3 deaths, 3.3%)
• Lycoming, 166 cases (17 deaths, 15%)
• Union, 63 cases (1 death, 2.2%)
• Montour, 53 cases (no deaths)
• Snyder, 45 cases (1 death, 2.5%)
• Columbia, 349 cases (31 deaths, 47.4%)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.