Saturday, Nov. 9
• Free veterans breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown.
• New to You Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. George Catholic Church, 775 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg. ($)
• Craft bazaar, 9 am. to 2 p.m., Potts Grove Fire Hall, Route 642 between Milton and Danville. ($)
• Fall bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Watsontown First Presbyterian Church, Fourth and Main streets, Watsontown.
• Craft and Vendor Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company, 62 Firehall Road, Kratzerville.
• Retired Racing Greyhound adoption event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., PetSmart, 270 Marketplace Blvd., Bloomsburg. 570-644-2358 or lrbgreys@ptd.net.
• Wildlife art exhibit open, noon to 4 p.m., Montour Preserve, 374 Preserve Road, Danville.
• Contra Dance, 7 to 10 p.m., the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg. 570-524-2104.
Sunday, Nov. 10
• Clinton Central Model Railroad Club Fall Train Meet, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mill Hall Volunteer Fire Hall, Route 64 (Water Street), Mill Hall. www.ccmrr.org. ($)
• Wildlife art exhibit open, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Montour Preserve, 374 Preserve Road, Danville.
• Remembrance service, 2 p.m., Apple Conference Rooms, Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. 570-522-2144 or GuestRelations@evanhospital.com. (R)
• Country dance, 2 to 5 p.m. Freeburg Community Center, 11 E. Church St., Freeburg. Line, square, two step and round dances with Cross-N-Over. (D)
• Milton Ministerium Community Pre-Thanksgiving Concert, 6:30 p.m., Community Mennonite Fellowship Church, 2985 Broadway Road, Milton.
Monday, Nov. 11
• Veterans Day celebration, 9 to 11 a.m., Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Village Common, off Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Veterans Day program, 5:30 p.m., Veterans Walkway and Memorial Park, Milton.
• Veterans Day Program, 2 p.m. at Marlow Hall, RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
• Veterans Day Program, 10 a.m. at Bonanza, New Columbia.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
• Nittany Valley Writers Network free memoir workshop, 6:30 p.m., Schlow Library Community Room, State College. mts@uplink.net.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
• Blood pressure screening, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Lewisburg Express YMCA, Lewisburg.
• Fall book sale, 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd. All items are individually priced. Call 570-523-1172 or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/BookSale.
• Diabetes Education, 3 to 4 p.m., West Branch Medical Center Conference Room, Lewisburg. The topic will be “What is A1c?” 570-768-4646. (R)
Thursday, Nov. 14
• Free hearing screening, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Fall book sale, 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd. All items are individually priced. Call 570-523-1172 or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/BookSale.
• Coffee Hour lecture, 10 a.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Rich Nornhold will discuss the tradition of clear candy making. www.tabermuseum.org.
• Ask Me 3, 2 p.m., Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village Village Commons, Lewisburg. Learn three questions to ask a doctor at each visit. Presented by April Frank.
• Mifflinburg Area High School fall play, “Clue, On Stage (High School Edition),” 7 p.m. MAHS auditorium, 75 Market St., Mifflinburg. The board game comes to life. ($)
• Warrior Run High School Drama Club fall play, “Radium Girls,” 7:30 p.m., high school auditorium. ($)
Friday, Nov. 15
• Fall book sale, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd. All items are individually priced. Call 570-523-1172 or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/BookSale for more information.
• Mifflinburg Area High School fall play, “Clue, On Stage (High School Edition),” 7 p.m. MAHS auditorium, 75 Market St., Mifflinburg. The board game comes to life. ($)
• “Harvey,” 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton. ($)
• Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School fall play, “The Marvelous Squad,” 7 p.m. DHEMS cafeteria, 2057 Washington Ave., Lewisburg. Enter through main doors. ($)
• Warrior Run High School Drama Club fall play, “Radium Girls,” 7:30 p.m., high school auditorium. ($)
• Contra Dance and Old Time Country Dance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., State College Friends School, 1900 University Drive, State College. cpcdec.org. ($)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.