HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced Monday that waiver approval was granted by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to allow schools to provide free meals to all children during statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
“Schools and community organizations can now use recent and local economic data, including unemployment claims and business closures, to request approval from PDE to qualify as an open meal site,” said Vonda Ramp, PDE state director for child nutrition programs. “Once approved, they can provide meals to all children in their community, age 18 and under for free.”
Local education agencies including school districts, charter schools, intermediate units and career and technology centers can operate their sites under the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) or Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Applications to the PDE for a waiver were now being taken and the department was prepared to expedite reviews and approvals.
The department has been providing ongoing guidance and information to school communities on its website, including food distribution sites, at www.education.pa.gov.
