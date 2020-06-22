SUNBURY — Supporters recently observed a growing public enthusiasm for a new regional community college.
Dr. Lenaire Ahlum, Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) executive director, and others including Meghan Beck and John Shipton were panelists on a recent webinar to discuss the community education topic. Bucknell, Bloomsburg and Susquehanna university professors served as moderators.
Ahlum has long been leading a push for a locally-based community college rather than a satellite campus. What it would cost, she added, could be manageable.
“The cost is certainly affordable,” Ahlum said from her Sunbury office. “At $13 per household for four counties annually.”
The question of “who wouldn’t want to support it at that price” came up during the webinar.
An application for a community college was recently approved for Erie County, Ahlum said, which was the first such approval in 27 years in the commonwealth. Erie County officials, Ahlum added, were willing to be a resource for the local effort.
Whether the times are too challenging to establish a two-year institution of higher learning has also been discussed.
However, Alhlum said leaders of the American Association of Community Colleges and the Association of Community College Trustees were confident that the changing times would work in their favor.
“When it comes to community colleges, their enrollments will surge (or) are already surging,” Ahlum said. “That is because people are reskilling or retraining and preparing for new jobs.”
Community colleges, she noted, were also uniquely positioned to adapt to new conditions expected in many classrooms.
“Community colleges are flexible, they are agile, they had the option already for online delivery of instruction,” she added. “Absolutely, community colleges are robust and continue to be vital in recovery.”
The SVCEP group has arranged for an economic impact forecast to be prepared by Economic Modeling Specialist International (EMSI) to help build a case for community college support. The forecast will base support for a community college education on return on the $13 per household investment (ROI).
“There is a (ROI) on for several stakeholders in the community college,” Ahlum said. “There is a return on investment for the student. How much are they having to put out in order to get gainfully employed.
“What we find with the community colleges is that for significant number of students, (a) Pell Grant covers the cost of their tuition. So there is a very low investment on the part of the student for a high return of gainful employment.”
A 10-year projection of alumni who remain in the area typically returns about 400%, Ahlum added, a favorable number for taxpayers.
The SVCEP has come a long way, Ahlum said. But the effort still needs people to complete a survey and sign a petition at www.newcommunitycollege.org. Interested businesses may show support by writing a letter of support on their business letterhead.
