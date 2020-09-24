LEWISBURG — Bail was set at $50,000 on Thursday for a man accused of shooting at other men from a moving car.
Julio A. Gonzalez, 24, of Sunbury, appeared at a preliminary arraignment before District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.
Gonzalez, who had been jailed since being picked up on a warrant by federal marshals June 11, could not post bail and remained in the Union County Jail.
The complaint filed against Gonzalez alleged at about 7:30 p.m. June 1, in the 1700-block of West Market Street, East Buffalo Township, gunfire came from the passenger side rear seat of a green Subaru Forester XT. It was directed at two men standing at or near 1702-04 W. Market St, both of whom were injured.
Papers filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police indicated Gonzalez was identified as the alleged shooter by the owner of a white Hyundai Santa Fe which reportedly followed the Subaru and was familiar with the situation.
Gonzalez, according to police, admitted in an interview that there was "a beef" involving the alleged victims and and "they had animosity against each other."
Gonzalez also waived the allegations filed against him, including seven counts of felony aggravated assault, attempts to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference and seven counts of criminal attempt, criminal homicide. Single felony counts of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and related conspiracy allegations were also waived.
The hearing was conducted via video.
Charges remained open against other men allegedly involved in the incident, including Daevon Bodden, 19, of Lewisburg. Police alleged he fired a handgun from the sidewalk in the direction of both moving cars in retaliation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.