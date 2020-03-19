LEWISBURG — Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO, announced Thursday that the hospital has opened a drive-through COVID-19 test site.
The test tent, Aucker told reporters on a conference call, was recently put up behind the McCann School of Business and Technology at Plaza 15. It is supported by the Evangelical Mobile Medical Unit and has a physician or high-level practitioner on site.
“We have a process in which if you come with a doctor’s order, we can test you at that site,” Aucker said. “We also have the ability if people come there with questions and want to be screened, we can screen them and determine if they meet the criteria for any kind of testing.”
Aucker said there were some people who met test guidelines, but there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases to date.
The test is a simple nasal and throat swab. It is capped and sent to a lab. Availability of test kits has been an ongoing question.
“I can’t tell you right at this second in time exactly how many we have,” Aucker said. “But I can tell you we are no different than the rest of the country. Test kits are limited all across the region.”
Supplying test kits and administering tests was a bit of a moving target, it was added, but an important element in mitigation.
“The more people people you can test, the more the denominator goes up, the lower the death rate becomes,” Aucker said. “That is an important piece for people to understand. When you cannot test the masses, people panic about the death rate. As you increase the testing the death rate goes down.”
Aucker said elective surgery has been suspended, the start of a slowdown of some outpatient clinics and services. However, the operating room remains open for emergencies.
“We’re always staffed to handle any kind of emergencies,” she said. “We’ll evaluate surgeries on the schedule on a case-by-case basis to see if somebody needs to be moved into a different category instead of elective.”
Hours at some some outpatient settings may be limited, Aucker said, but that will be in response to cancellations as the public does what it has been asked to do in the midst of the pandemic.
Cancelations have resulted in an economic impact.
“Today we took the necessary but difficult step to address our workforce,” Aucker said. “Many employees not involved in direct patient care have been furloughed until the crisis passes.”
Others will be working at home while others will be on call. Aucker said preparations have been ongoing over the last several weeks. As operational needs of the hospital were both fluid and constantly assessed, Aucker did not have numbers of either category, but called it a “fairly significant” number of people.
“We have taken every step we can possibly think of to help our impacted employees bridge the gap,” Aucker said. “We are continuing to pay for benefits at this points for the next six weeks.”
The hospital has restricted visitation to end-of-life situations and pregnant women who may bring a partner for childbirth. Aucker said limiting exposure started within the hospital walls.
Patients were now being screened if they enter via the Emergency Department, and moved to other channels if they have symptoms of respiratory illness.
“We have a responsibility to somebody who may have a heart attack or may have appendicitis,” Aucker said. “To keep them separate from any body who may be experiencing respiratory symptoms or symptoms of COVID-19.”
Supplies were adequate for a small hospital in a rural area, Aucker said, though there may be pockets where supplies may be thin.
“We are doing the best we possibly can with what we have,” she added. “This is a national problem. Here in good old rural Pennsylvania we sort of suffer the downstream of.”
Aucker admitted to having worries about supply chain issues, but the pandemic is an event without an end date.
“This is why it is important for the community to not look at this as a hoax,” she added. “People have to take this seriously. If they take it seriously they can lower the exposure rates and the rapidity at which this moves. It will be a tremendous help to the health care system.”
Aucker encouraged the public to remain calm and know that the hospital has trained for emergencies such as the current one.
Urgent Care of Evangelical remained open, Aucker said, but visitors are screened and triaged accordingly. The same procedure was in place for doctor appointments.
