HARRISBURG — State data released Wednesday showed new confirmed cases of COVID-19 totaled 30 among five area counties. Only Montour County showed no new confirmed cases.
Fourteen new confirmed cases were reported in Union County, seven in Northumberland County, and three in Lycoming, Snyder and Columbia counties. No new deaths were reported in local counties.
Across the commonwealth, an additional 849 cases were added, brining the statewide total to 121,130 since March.
Thirty-three new deaths were reported, brining the statewide total to 7,385.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 473 cases (13 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 383 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 453 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 261 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 91 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 94 cases (2 deaths)
