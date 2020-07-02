WATSONTOWN — With multiple Independence Day festivities being called off this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, local automobile enthusiasts have found a way to celebrate while practicing social distancing.
Liz Folk, who for several years has chaired a car show as part of Watsontown’s July 4 festivities, has organized a car cruise to be held Saturday, July 4. The cruise is not associated with Watsontown’s July 4 festivities, which have been canceled this year due to the pandemic.
“My husband, Dan, is a car enthusiast and there have been very few car events this year,” Folk said. “We thought this might be fun for the car guys and the community.”
The cruise was inspired by John Ravert, who Folk said drove along the streets of Watsontown on Memorial Day playing patriotic music from his calliope.
Those planning to participate in the cruise should meet at 9 a.m. in the Watsontown Memorial Park. The cruise will start at 10, traveling along Route 405 north to Dewart.
From Dewart, the cruise will travel to Musser Lane, which it will follow to Route 54. It will proceed along Route 54, into Turbotville.
From Turbotville, the cruise will travel along Route 44 to McEwensville, and then take Susquehanna Trail to Route 405.
The cars will travel south on Route 405 to Milton, where they will turn briefly onto Race Street in order to access Route 405 northbound, back to Watsontown.
“Anybody can come,” Folk said, of the cruise. “There’s no pre-registration, no fee, no trophies. It’s just a cruise.”
There’s also no criteria for participating vehicles.
Folk has reached out to car enthusiasts from across the state and said multiple participants could travel from several hours a way to take part.
“We have gotten a lot of response from car clubs as far south as Lebanon and Reading,” she said. “Most of the car shows have been canceled this year... This is something they all enjoy.”
Folk said the car show held previously in conjunction with Watsontown’s July 4 festivities attracted around 100 vehicles each year.
“Last year at our car show, we had people from three states,” she said.
In addition to Pennsylvania, participants traveled from Virginia and New York to take part.
“The guy from Virginia, they were looking for something to do and there’s never any car shows on July 4,” Folk said.
During Saturday’s cruise, Folk said participants will be expected to obey all traffic signals and laws.
“I am making a map for each driver to follow,” she said.
