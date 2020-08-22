LEWISBURG — The SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is reminding residents that CARES funds to repair or replace their home heating units are available through Aug. 31 or until funds are spent.
This service is available to income-qualifying residents in Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Perry, Snyder and Union counties because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mandy Fox, chief of SEDA-COG’s Weatherization program, said there are still funds left and urged residents to apply.
“Many people are facing financial hardships right now, and we want to let people know these funds are still available,” Fox said. “Because it’s summer, many people aren’t thinking about repairing or replacing their heating units, but it’s the perfect time to do repairs since the funds are available and it’s warm out.”
For those whose heat source is malfunctioning, they should call their county assistance office. The county assistance office will forward the completed referral to SEDA-COG to assign to a subcontractor.
SEDA-COG and its subcontractors will follow Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and use the proper Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) during home visits. SEDA-COG asks those who have been sick, have symptoms or have been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 that they reschedule their appointments.
County assistance offices can be contacted at the following numbers: Columbia, 570-387-4200; Juniata, 717-436-2158; Mifflin, 717-248-6746; Montour, 570-275-7430; Perry, 800-991-1929; Snyder, 570-374-8126; and Union, 570-524-2201.
