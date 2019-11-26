NORTHUMBERLAND — Seven miles of steel beams are now in place as work on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project’s northern section speeds forward.
Ted Deptula, an assistant construction engineer with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), said the northern section is on target to be completed in 2022.
The $865 million CSVT project is an effort to construct a 13-mile highway through portions of Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties.
Work on the northern section, which will connect Route 147 south of Montandon with Route 15 south of Winfield, started in late 2015.
Matt Beck, a PennDOT assistant plans engineer, said three contracts were awarded for work on the northern section.
Trumbull Corporation was awarded a $159 million contract to construct a 4,545-foot-long river bridge over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
Trumbull was also awarded a $64 million contract to complete earthwork and structural construction related to the project in Northumberland County.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company was awarded a $37 million contract for earthwork and structural construction in Union County, at the Winfield interchange. The company was also awarded a $52 million paving contract.
Deptula said all of the bridge substructures were completed over the summer.
“Recently, all of the beams have been set in place,” he said. “The bridge is 4,545 feet long... There are eight beams between each set of piers.”
In total, the bridge has 15 spans.
If the beams were placed on end, Beck said they were stretch for nearly seven miles.
“The CSVT will be the eighth-longest bridge that PennDOT owns across the state,” Beck said.
Currently, Deptula said one-third of the bridge’s concrete deck has been constructed on top of the beams.
“We will finish the remainder of the bridge next summer,” he said. “That will also include the barriers on top of the bridge... We don’t typically construct concrete decks over the winter time.”
While work on the bridge is ongoing, Deptula said the two contracts for earthwork and structures have been completed.
Aside from completion of the river bridge, Deptula said paving must also be completed.
“That started this summer and that will not be completed until 2022,” he said. “They will do a section of pavement now and then each summer... That work will be completed between April and October each of the next three years.”
Deptula also explained the quality of the paving work.
“The pavement consists of subbase,” he said. “On top of that will be cement-treated permeable base. On top of that, nine-inch concrete pavement. On top of that will be two layers of asphalt pavement.”
He said the pavement will be durable and is expected to last for decades.
“This is one of the first projects in Pennsylvania to construct a brand-new composite pavement,” Deptula said. “The reasoning is, this concrete pavement will last a very, very long time.”
Beck said the paving contract also includes the placement of guiderail, pavement markings and signage.
“The big thing is, (the northern section) will be open in 2022,” Deptula said. “The project is on track to be completed on schedule and on time.”
Beck said construction of the southern section — which will extend from the Winfield interchange to just south of Shamokin Dam and bypass Routes 11 and 15 — will begin in 2022.
“The southern section is currently in final design,” Beck said. “That includes us working on designing bridges, stormwater management features, erosion-control features, highway lighting and traffic signals.
“We are in the early stages of right-of-way acquisition,” he said.
Beck expects the overall construction of the southern section to be completed in 2027.
He also noted that the path for the southern section had to be reconfigured due to the discovery of fly-ash basins
“Earlier this year, we got the environmental clearance needed to finalize the route around the ash basins,” Beck said.
He said the budget for the project was recalculated from $670 million to $865 million for several reasons.
“That had reflected the shift around the ash basins, a smaller-scale shift to minimize (impact on) acid rock we found in the southern section.”
The cost also reflects the more durable pavement structure and includes anticipated inflation.
