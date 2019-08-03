With the celebration this week of the 102nd birthday of Air Force veteran Joe Diblin and 100th birthday of David Simington, The Standard-Journal looked back at a bit of the service these men provided during World War II.
Simington met Patton
With the 464th Ordnance Evacuation Company, 2nd Armored Division, 3rd Army, Simington was among a group of men who landed on Utah Beach in June 1944. His unit was charged with repairing damaged and disabled tanks and artillery, and getting them ready for battle again.
A lieutenant at the time, Simington was part of a company with the biggest military pieces in Europe at the time. Tankers typically carried two 60-ton tanks on haulers that were 20 tons without a load.
Needless to say, when it rained, problems arose.
“Usually, we’d just unload the tanks,” Simington said as he discussed a convoy mired in the mud shortly after D-Day. “We had everything backed up all the way to Utah Beach. Gen. Patton came to see what the problem was.
“Patton told me I had done something neither (German Gen. Erwin) Rommel nor (German field marshal) Gerd von Rundstedt had been able to do,” laughed Simington. “Stop his supply line.”
Simington was prepared for a tongue lashing from the general. Instead, the two stood there in the mud and talked about family and history. Meanwhile a mechanic discovered the problem with a tank, which ultimately allowed the convoy to continue its movement.
“He was a great man,” Simington said of Patton. “He really knew his history.”
Simington, originally from Mooresburg and now living in Northumberland, had trained with the Citizens’ Military Training Camp (CMTC) between his junior and senior years at Danville High School. After graduating in 1937, he completed additional training at Fort Meade, Md., then began work as a machinist, as there was no military commitment associated with the CMTC.
In 1940, at the age of 22, he was drafted into the Army and completed boot camp at Camp Wheeler, Macon, Ga. He then completed infantry training at Fort McClellan, Ala., then volunteered for Officer Candidate School at Fort Hood, Texas. Upon graduation in 1943, he was commissioned a second lieutenant and worked the post motor pool while commanding several hundred civilians charged with repairing vehicles damaged in the African Campaign.
In June 1944, his unit was shipped to Europe. After the muddy mess, the unit continued its push through Europe and during the Battle of the Bulge, it was charged with reinforcing the line as Patton and his Army trekked north to relieve the men at Bastogne.
“I served in five major campaigns,” Simington said. “We made it all the way to Germany.”
Other memorable moments for Simington included a visit by he and mechanics north prior to the Battle of the Bulge. There they caught up with some British troops experiencing difficulty with their American tanks. Turns out the men had failed to clean air and fuel lines.
In April 1945, after Allies learned the danger facing the famous Lippizaner horses, the 464th was given blueprints and lumber and told to convert their tank haulers to horse trailers as part of what was labeled “Operation Cowboy.” The fear was that Russian troops would eat the horses, which had survived the war and bombing raids to that point. Just days after the Germans surrendered, combat troops moved 35 miles through German lines to retrieve the horses.
Those horses ended up in Florida, where Simington paid visits and always got “red-carpet” treatment.
Simington left the Army in January 1946, though he continued his military career with the Reserves from 1946-1971, earning the rank of lieutenant colonel. He served at the Williamsport Armory, where he was tasked with maintenance and upkeep of equipment used by local reserve units.
Diblin trained pilots during the war
If there’s one person that loves flying, it’s Joe Diblin.
“I always loved it,” said Diblin. “Aviation has its fair share of scares. If you don’t love it, it’s hell on earth.”
After playing basketball, soccer, baseball and golf at Bucknell University, the Army wanted Diblin to train pilots during the war. It’s good he did, because the former Lewisburg resident who now lives in Northumberland famously discovered a problem with the B-24 Liberator, a four-engine bomber that later proved critical to the Allied success in Europe and the Pacific.
Telling the story of a near-death experience aboard a B-24, nicknamed the “Boom-boom” bomber, Diblin recalled the experience of having to bring the big bird — which had earned the nickname due to a number of in-air fatal explosions — back to the ground.
“It was late ‘43,” he said. There was a fire that forced an emergency landing. “We got it on the ground and because of that, we were able to determine the cause of the fire.”
To that point, there had been no explanation because the planes exploded mid-air. No one had survived to explain what may have happened.
Diblin and crew discovered a hydraulic line ran too close to a motor in the rear of the plane. Adjustments were made and Diblin was charged with reworking the manual.
“Because I survived the commanding general called and said, ‘I want you to go to schools that find us pilots — you’ve got guys that know how to fly.”
Diblin wound up providing tutorials for the bomber and after about a month of that, he was requested to perform a demonstration for the general on a holiday.
“I started my demo and it was threatening rain so I had to quit,” he said. “I parked the airplane and the maintenance crew came over and said the plane was ready for its 100-hour inspection. I got a call the next day and they said, ‘You are one lucky gentleman.’ All the engine bolts were shorn. They said, ‘Another five minutes and you would have been dead.’ I guess the weather moved in and saved my life.”
On another occasion, flying the B-24 en route to Miami, Fla., Diblin recounted a harrowing experience with a group of Marine fighter pilots.
“I got permission to descend through the overcast,” he said. “There was a decent ceiling above and I went through the clouds. All of a sudden I went through a formation of five Marine fighters. How we missed I’ll never know. They were loose and I went through the loose formation. When I got my voice back I radioed Miami. ‘You said I was clear.’ He said he had no idea they were in the area.
“Years go by and a Marine brought a book for me by a Marine pilot. Page 32 had a complete description of the event. This author was one of those pilots. I said, ‘I gotta meet this guy.’ I was able to meet him at a convention in New York and that was the beginning of a wonderful relationship.”
Ever hear of hurricane pilots? Diblin may have been one of the first.
“I was in Miami checking on things,” he said. “A guy called and said the commanding general of our area called when he found out I was in Miami. He said, ‘There’s a hurricane in the Atlantic and we only have record of one flight into a hurricane. Will you volunteer to fly into the hurricane?’”
Diblin secured a navigator, who happened to be a classmate at Bucknell.
“I asked if he would go along and we took off,” said Diblin. “It was terrible. The rain was so heavy. I don’t know how the engines worked. A ball of St. Elmo’s fire came through the cockpit — it can blind you. I saw it coming and put my hood up. We never got to the eye. The crew was getting nervous and after 20 minutes in the hurricane, I did a 180 and got back safely. My navigator pulled me aside and said, ‘I prayed God tell Joe to turn around.’”
Needless to say, Diblin has made many friends over the years, one of which was Ted “Dutch” Van Kirk, navigator aboard the Enola Gay, the ship that dropped the atomic bomb over Hiroshima. Van Kirk even used four of Diblin’s stories in his book, “My True Course.”
“We had gotten to be good friends,” remembered Diblin. “At his viewing, two Japanese reporters stopped me and asked me what I thought about using the atomic bomb. I had to bite my tongue. I said, ‘Listen, you started the war and we stopped it. We saved many, many lives on both sides.’ They tried to stop me again at the funeral.”
Diblin, while employed at Lycoming Engines, also flew for Presidents Eisenhower and Johnson.
