LOS ANGELES — Writer and performer Eddie Frierson performed his one-man play about Christy Mathewson for a final time when he visited Lewisburg in November.
Since then a viral pandemic comparable to the influenza which emerged during Mathewson’s lifetime has taken a toll on how people live and the world economy. Its consequences to both personal health and day-to-day life have run deep.
Frierson, who spoke from home in the Los Angeles area, said the entertainment industry has not been spared from making big changes due to COVID-19. Television and movie production now has to be done safely and socially distanced.
“It’s a whole different world,” Frierson said. “It is eliminating a lot of these union jobs like the best boy, the person who holds the cables for the camera guy. They are no longer allowed on the set.”
Frierson predicted it would cause conflict when the next contracts for stage and production employees are negotiated.
“They are trying to do smaller stuff,” he observed. “Smaller scenes with a lot of ‘green screen’ stuff with computers.”
Frierson recalled getting calls at the start of the pandemic from producers in frantic searches for voice actors.
“Hey! We’ve got three episodes left of ‘Modern Family’ and it’s ending, the season is ending!” Frierson said, recreating a typical call. “We’ve got the air date. I just need a newscaster. I just need the opposite side of a phone conversation!”
Frierson said a simple voice job was the sort of thing he could record and email to producers.
As spring progressed, he also got called for a film about the Chicago Seven, a group of activists accused of crimes surrounding the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago. Frierson said it involved three days worth of scripts and cues. He would then see the footage online and record voice work.
Zoom platform calls have since been used more often for production with multiple people. Frierson said it was a nightmare at first because of lags or delays online.
“One guy figured out a way to put each Zoom channel into his computer as a channel so he could record each one separately,” he said. “If there was a glitch in one, he could delete it while everybody could record stuff together.”
Summer is usually a slow time for television and move performers. Frierson said he’s been lucky to get about one gig per week. It is enough to live on.
Frierson also recently did some work on a Disney live-action series based on “The Right Stuff.”
Frierson played baseball on a state championship team in high school as well as at UCLA before acting professionally. He has also coached baseball and enjoyed watching the rise of pitcher Trevor Bauer, currently one of the top names in the game who also went to UCLA.
However, Frierson said Major League Baseball committed an error by allowing teams to travel amid the pandemic. Though a perfect “bubble” isn’t attainable, he said having ball clubs travel distances such as Miami to New York made no sense.
Frierson suggested 60 games could have been scheduled for each team in a central location among division opponents only.
“Then you have a true division champion,” he said. “Then you don’t really even have to put an asterisk next to the world champion because it is a balanced schedule, you are a division champ and play another division champ and you work to the World Series that way.”
The downside was that teams may have had to play three games per day.
Frierson said 2020 also could have been the ideal year to experiment with an electronic strike zone. The home plate umpire would still be there to call checked swings, batters hit by pitches and plays at the plate, but the balls and strikes would be called more accurately.
Frierson observed that safety rules imposed by Major League Baseball in view of the pandemic have been arbitrary at best. Prohibition of face-to-face arguments, high-fives and spitting seemed sort of impractical.
He added that baseball should have suspended players for eight days apiece when they came off the bench without masks during a contentious Dodgers/Astros game. Sign stealing from the 2017 World Series was at issue.
