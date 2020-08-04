AOAA presents $68,500 check to Northumberland County

SUNBURY — The continued success of the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA) led officials from the entity to present a $68,500 check to Northumberland County on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
AOAA Director of Operations Dave Porzi and Vice Chair Pat Mack presented the check during the monthly county commissioners’ meeting.
Following the meeting, commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said the money will be placed in the county’s general fund. The AOAA generated the revenue through fees individuals paid to ride their all-terrain and other vehicles at the complex.
“This is our way of saying thank you for the many years of support the board of commissioners have given us,” Mack said, in presenting the check.
He noted that the contribution pushed the amount the AOAA has given back to the county to more than $100,000.
Mack said the facility continues to see brisk use.
“We are on track to have a record quarter and a record year,” he said.
“Five years ago, when I was first elected, I did hear a lot about ‘what does the AOAA do for us?’” Schiccatano said.
He noted those questions mainly came from residents of the Milton and Watsontown areas.
“The AOAA helps promote Northumberland County,” Schiccatano said. “There has been great cooperation with (the AOAA) board.”
Commissioners Kym Best and Joe Klebon both lauded the AOAA for its many contributions to the county.
“I continue to be so proud of everything you all have become,” Best said, to Mack and Porzi. “You truly are a gem. You work with us wonderfully.”
According to the AOAA website, the area is situated on 7,500 acres the Northumberland County AOAA Authority leases from the county.
Mack noted during the meeting that the authority pays $1 per year for the lease.
The commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution appointing the SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) as the administrator of the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant (CRBG) funds designated for the county.
Following the meeting, Schiccatano said those funds cover the $8.4 million that have been designated to the county through the CARES Act.
According to Schiccatano, municipalities, nonprofits and other entities in the county that have been impacted by COVID-19 will be able to apply for the funds.
He said $1 million of the funding will be paid to Drive to expand broadband access in the county.
During the meeting, the commissioners approved a resolution to become a member of Drive, described as an intergovernmental organization of counties working to provide sustainable economic development to the Central Susquehanna Region.
During the election board portion of Tuesday’s meeting, it was noted that new Director of Elections Nathan Savidge and Assistant Director Caleb Shaffer have been working to purge names from the voter registration list of individuals who have died or moved out of the area.
Schiccatano said following the meeting that approximately 6,800 names have been purged from the list. Savidge and Shaffer learned upon taking office that for the past five or six years those names have not been removed from the registration list.
The commissioners on Tuesday agreed to continue to retain Pat Nace, a former Snyder County elections officials, as a consultant. She will be paid $50 per hour, but used on a limited basis as needed.
Jeff Hursh and Todd Mace were appointed to the Local Emergency Planning Committee, replacing James Chamberlain and Fred Sharf in terms that expire Dec. 31.
It was announced that the county prison board meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, has been canceled.
The prison board will next meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.