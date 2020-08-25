HARRISBURG — The state Department of Education is reporting six new deaths in Northumberland County and one in Montour County, along with 23 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 over a six-county area.
Eight confirmed new cases were reported in Lycoming County, six in Northumberland and Columbia counties, two in Snyder County and one in Montour County. Three cases were removed from Union County's tally.
The state is now reporting over 130,035 cases of COVID-19 since March, an increase of 561 in the last day.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 590 cases (30 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 466 cases (20 deaths)
• Union County, 341 cases (4 deaths)
• Columbia County, 502 cases (35 deaths)
• Snyder County, 123 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 108 cases (4 deaths)
