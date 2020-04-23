MIFFLINBURG — A 58-year-old Mifflinburg man was jailed in Union County after being charged with firing six shots after becoming upset over Jehovah's Witnesses at his residence.
State Police At Milton reported Ivan Samuel Nolt, of 431 Dice Road, Mifflinburg, was charged with recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, criminal mischief and terroristic threats stemming from the alleged incident, which took place at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Nolt's home.
There, troopers said Nolt became upset when three Jehovah's Witnesses exited their vehicle. Three Jehovah's Witnesses were standing approximately 15 feet away when Nolt fired six shots from a .22-caliber rifle at the vehicle.
No one was injured.
Nolt was arraigned and committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail, police reported. Several agencies responded to the incident, police noted.
