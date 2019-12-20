LEWISBURG — With three municipalities now on board with the Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services (CSFES), the question at their most recent meeting became, “What’s our next step?”
Michael Derman of Lewisburg, CSFES board chair, noted that his borough, East Buffalo and Kelly townships have now all approved an intergovernmental agreement for fire services. The William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) has also agreed that the CSFES will oversee their finances.
Things will officially be in place on Wednesday, Jan. 1, but Derman said questions remained.
“What about West Chillisquaque (Township)?” Derman wondered. “Are they going to sign a contract? What’s that contract going to look like?”
West Chillisquaque was considering full membership in the regional company at a rate of $27 annually per capita, but has since opted to be served by the WCEC by contract.
Derman said a final fire company budget should also have some extra information.
“We want a budget that includes capital expenses for the next year and projections over the next five years,” Derman added. “So there is some information we need to get from (WCEC) to CSFES, and that is our next step.”
The CSFES will have a reorganization meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday Jan. 23 in the WCEC Training Center. Officers will be elected at that time, but there could be different representatives from the municipalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.