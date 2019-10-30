LEWISBURG — A Union County commissioner said Tuesday that a $3.7 million sale of 166 acres at Great Stream Commons was gratifying even if the property was not a county-owned portion of the industrial park.
“It marks the opportunity for more activity at the whole Great Stream Commons park. That’s exciting to the commissioners,” observed Commissioner John Showers. “We’ve all along said we didn’t care who sold property first, whether it was Target (Corp.) reselling theirs, or the county selling theirs, just so someone did.”
Showers said the sale of the one-time Target distribution center property to a Moran Industries entity could clear the way for added industrial use. He hoped the next sale could be a county-owned parcel.
“All along it’s always been said (that) once someone locates up there, then the blocks will move into place,” Showers said. “We are all excited something is happening, even though it doesn’t mean dollars to the county treasury it does mean that there is something going on at Great Stream.”
Though county coffers nay not see much growth, Showers was mindful of the original intent of the county purchase of the acreage in Gregg Township.
“If you go back to the beginning it was about stopping a hazardous waste incinerator from going in there,” he said. “Then it’s been about providing manufacturing jobs to the county.”
Showers, also chair of the Joint Rail Authority, said there wasn’t much expansion or new manufacturing activity, except where rail freight service is present.
“The Moran organization has been talking with the county and the SEDA-COG joint rail authority about taking rail to the site,” Showers added. “Those plans are not finalized yet, but those discussions are happening.”
In his final months as commissioner, Showers said the news was satisfying. He recalled anticipating the arrival of the Target distribution center when he started with the Joint Rail Authority. But the plans of the retailer where shelved amidst the Great Recession of 2008.
Papers filed with the Union County recorder of deeds indicated an Oct. 8 effective date of the sale from the Target Corp. of Minneapolis, Minn. to JPM Industrial Realty LLC of Watsontown. A phone message left with the number on the deed, located at Moran Industries, was not returned by press time.
