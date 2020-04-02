SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Human Services building has been closed for cleaning after an employee initially tested positive for COVID-19, according to Democratic Commissioner Kym Best.
Best said she was informed Thursday afternoon that an employee in the Children and Youth Services department has had an initial positive test for COVID-19. She said Republican commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon were alerted to the situation at the same time she was.
“We did have an employee who came to work a day before they had symptoms,” Best said. “The person fell ill the night after they went home from work. They went to Geisinger and tested positive for not only COVID-19, but two other symptoms as well.”
As a precaution to make sure the test was not a false positive one, Best said the individual will receive a second test for COVID-19. They are currently hospitalized at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
She said anyone who was within six feet of the employee must enter into a mandatory 14-day quarantine. The employees who worked in close proximity with the hospitalized employee have been notified.
Best said the worker has not had any recent contact with any children served by the department.
According to Best, the entire Human Services building where the Children and Youth Services officers are located will be closed until Monday for cleaning.
The departments will still be able to function even though the building is closed. In addition, Best said Children and Youth Services will still be operational as not all employees have been quarantined. She did not have an exact number of those who have been quarantined.
Best said all of the departments which fall within the Human Services branch of county government have had employees working in teams so that not everyone was in close proximity to one another.
“They prepared for this weeks ago,” Best said. “We’ve been meeting, the commissioners, all three of us. We met with (Human Services) on a weekly basis for weeks preparing for this.
“A huge credit to the department heads of Human Services and Probation,” she continued. “It was their idea to set up the sets of teams. The commissioners said ‘that’s a great idea.’ They put that into action weeks ago. Thank God they did.”
Because the department was prepared, Best said having an employee hospitalized and others guaranteed will have a minimal impact on the operations of the department.
She also said no other county employees have reported having COVID-19 symptoms.
Schiccatano did not immediately return The Standard-Journal’s request for comment.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Department of Health listed eight Northumberland County residents as being diagnosed with COVID-19. In nearby counties, there were two reported cases in Union County, 11 in Columbia, 15 in Montour and 54 in Schuylkill County.
