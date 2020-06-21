NEW COLUMBIA - Corey Edkin was 2 when he disappeared from his Milton home in 1986. State Police at Milton reported Sunday that they are confident those responsible for his disappearance will be brought to justice.
Criminal investigators have been working the case for 34 years, a report issued by state police on Sunday noted. When asked whether they feel Edkin is alive or dead, state police would not offer comment.
"Investigators cite cooperation from individuals with information pertaining to the disappearance and advances in forensic technology as the reason for the recent progress," according to troopers.
Trooper Brian Watkins, the lead investigator in the case, said via the release, he's confident those responsible will be brought to justice.
Edkin's mother, Debbie Mowery reportedly placed Edkin in her bed during the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 1986, then went to the convenience store. Several other children and Mowery's roommate remained at the residence while Mowery went to the store, troopers noted.
When Edkin was reported missing, troopers noted an extensive search of the area, including the Susquehanna River, was conducted. Edkin, who was wearing gray pajamas, had blond hair and blue eyes, was never found.
"Investigators who worked the case neither believe in the likelihood of Corey walking away from the residence nor that he was abducted by a third party," troopers noted.
