MIFFLINBURG — Thousands of outdoor enthusiasts from across Pennsylvania and beyond will converge on Union County this weekend for an annual expo which is a sure cure for a case of cabin fever.
The 21st annual Valley Outdoors Cabin Fever Expo, brought to you by The Standard-Journal, will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Mifflinburg Intermediate School, 250 Mable St., Mifflinburg.
Karen Hendricks, The Standard-Journal bookkeeper, coordinates the expo each year with her husband Larry and daughter Jamie.
According to Hendricks, approximately 90 vendors will be participating in the expo, which is free to attend.
“Our vendors, we have one or two coming down from New York,” she said. “They’re from all over Pennsylvania... We have one from Maryland.”
Four of the vendors — Bob’s Cycle Shop, T.O.P. Calls, Tom’s Custom Bates and the SUN Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation — have participated in the expo each year it’s been held.
Hendricks said there are a number of other vendors that have participated in nearly every expo.
“It tells us that we’re doing something right if they keep coming back,” she said.
In addition to the returning vendors, about 20% will be new to the show this year.
Hendricks estimates between 4,000 and 5,000 people attend the expo each year.
Those who attend can register to win a number of prizes. Grand prizes include a 360 Hunting Blind from MK Fisher Enterprises, a crossbow from Weaver’s Archery, a Trijicon Accupoint Rifelscope from Trijicon, a custom reel and fishing package from Clark’s Wiggly Worm Bait and Tackle, a pheasant hunt from Martz’s Game Farm and several prizes from Abe’s Custom Woodworking. A variety of other outdoor-related prizes will also be given away.
Hendricks noted that the scope is valued at $1,100.
“That’s a nice prize,” she said. “It was donated.”
Hendricks added that having prize drawings is an important component of the expo. She offered thanks to all of the vendors and businesses which provide prizes for the event.
“It’s an extra draw to get people to come to the show,” she said, of the prizes.
New this year, Gordon Young, of Young’s Taxidermy, will be presenting a seminar at 11 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. The seminar is titled “Caping Your Trophy Buck.”
With the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD), Hendricks said there are some regions in which deer harvesting occurs that certain parts of the deer cannot be transported out of that area.
CWD is a contagious neurological disease affecting deer, elk and moose.
During the seminar, Hendricks said Young will be presenting how to remove parts of a harvested deer for mounting while staying within the guidelines put in place to help contain CWD.
Other activities will include a Kids Casting Contest at noon Saturday, and a Kids Turkey Calling Contest at 2 p.m. Saturday. Face panting, a coloring contest and a seed-planting activity will take place throughout the expo.
A fur buyer will be in attendance throughout the weekend. Hendricks said individuals with fur from harvested game can take it to the fur buyer for purchase.
“They have to bring their fur-takers license with them,” Hendricks said, of those who will be bringing fur.
Quality Deer Management will be at the expo on Sunday to score antlers.
“They measure how wide the rack is, the length, the point,” Hendricks said. “Depending on what the measurements are, (the antlers) may qualify for the record books.”
A food stand will be provided by the Mifflinburg Hose Company.
In addition to The Standard-Journal, event sponsors include 360 Hunting Blinds, Hoover Tractor, Shady Brook Campground, Adamo Funeral Home, BZ Motors, Buffalo Valley Door Service, Hepler Geothermal, JBK Services, Mifflinburg Variety Store, R.E. Davidson and Son, Schlegel Excavating, Weaver’s Archery, Young’s Taxidermy, Brendan’s Towne Tavern, Hans Cedardale Satellite, Runkle Agency and TK Tackle.
