BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., has announced its fall programming, which includes clubs, programs and events for all ages. Clubs include Nerf Modification, Robotics and Girls Who Code.
The museum is offering a new preschool program that is free with admission and runs every-other Wednesday. Ready, Set, Grow is designed to help develop executive function skills in your preschooler to make sure they are kindergarten ready.
Homeschool Hangouts start in October. This program provides parent/child activities designed to complement concepts taught in homeschool curriculum.
Upcoming events at the museum include Super Hero Saturday on Oct. 17 and Turkey Day on Nov. 21.
Virtual offerings include PreK Nature Camp, Painting and Drawing Camp, and virtual field trips.
For a complete listing of all programs, visit www.The-Childrens-Museum.com.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
