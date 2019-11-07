Kutztown University
KUTZTOWN — Kutztown University has awarded 58 Sesquicentennial Academic Honors Scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year, including to Emaleigh S. Greb, of Mifflinburg.
Sesquicentennial Academic Honors Scholarships are awarded to high school seniors who have a 3.25 cumulative weighted high school GPA and a 1410 total on the SAT or 31 composite on the ACT. The student will receive $7,000 per year for four years as long as the student participates in the Honors Program, lives on campus for the first three years and completes a minimum of 30 credits per year.
KU’s Honors program requires students to complete a minimum of 21 credits of honors coursework, maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25, complete 30 hours of community service by graduation, complete living and learning events, attend one Work in Progress Session (WIPS) and complete a capstone or senior honors thesis project.
Bucknell plans Christmas programLEWISBURG — The Bucknell University Choirs and the Rooke Chapel Ringers will present “Candlelight Christmas: That Glorious Song of Old.”
The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 8 and 10 in Rooke Chapel.
The concert is free and open to the public. Tickets are required and can be purchased online at https://bucknell.universitytickets.com/.
Misericordia Transfer Days
DALLAS – Misericordia University is hosting a series of Transfer Days on Jan. 8, Feb. 13, March 11 and May 13 to provide collegians an opportunity to learn more about the academic programs, campus and admissions transfer process.
The sessions provide information about undergraduate programs at Misericordia University, and details about transferring previously earned college credits to Luzerne County’s first four-year college. Guests will have an opportunity to tour campus and speak directly with transfer specialist Christine Marks, assistant director of transfer admissions, as well as representatives from financial aid and current students.
The Jan. 8 and March 11 programs begin with check in at 9:30 a.m., followed by presentations, credit evaluations and tours. The programs conclude with lunch from 12:15-12:45 p.m. The Feb. 13 and May 13 sessions begin with check in at 12:30 p.m., followed at 1 p.m. by lunch and presentations. These sessions conclude with credit evaluations and tours from 2:15 -3:45 p.m. All sessions are in Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall.
Contact Christine Marks at 570-674-6462 or cmarks@misericordia.edu to register for a transfer session or ask for more information.
