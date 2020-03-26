NORRISTOWN – Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) announced that its 11th Annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run will continue virtually.
During the week leading up to and on Sunday, April 19, at 11 a.m., runners and walkers of all ages and abilities can take part in the 3.1-Mile Run and 2-Mile Family Fun Walk as virtual participants. The virtual run/walk will enable individuals to participate at any location, any time, and at any pace at the distance of their choice (3.1 mile run or a two-mile fun walk). Participants can walk, jog, use the treadmill, run outside, or participate in any other fashion.
“We know this event has become something that people look forward to during Penn State University’s Blue-White Weekend and, while we fully understand and support the university’s decision to cancel Blue-White Weekend during these uncertain times, we wanted to also find a way for everyone to still come together,” said Demika Poole, SOPA’s director of Special Events. “The virtual run/walk will allow all participants to safely complete their run, keep the tradition and spirit of the event alive, and show that in times of adversity our community truly is stronger together.”
At 11 a.m. Sunday, April 19, participants can tune into SOPA’s Facebook page for the livestream kickoff of the 11th Annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run. The live stream will feature runners and celebrity guests like Sue Paterno and Hall of Fame Steelers running back Franco Harris. SOPA asks all participants to take part leading up to or on April 19 and share their progress via social media, using the hashtag #VirtualBSR.
All participants will receive via mail an official commemorative Beaver Stadium Run T-shirt. Participants can also raise funds online for added incentives by creating their own fundraising page to garner support from their friends, family and co-workers. Online registration for the Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run never closes. All participants will be able to register online until the start of the race by visiting www.StadiumRun.org. Members of the public can also sponsor a participant or make a general donation.
SOPA also announced that a raffle is being offered for a winner and three friends to watch the Nittany Lions take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 24, which includes VIP access inside the Paterno Family Suite. Raffle tickets can be purchased online for $20 through May 29.
Last year nearly 3,000 runners and walkers took part in the annual event; raising over $412,000. Proceeds from the run over the past 10 years have made a huge impact on SOPA’s ability to serve more than 20,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities statewide, and has helped to transform countless lives.
Visit www.StadiumRun.org for more information. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Demika Poole at dpoole@specialolympicspa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.