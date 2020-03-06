LEWISBURG — The Kids of the Kingdom Day School Trike-A-Thon fundraiser will soon roll again, this time with a $2,500 fundraising goal.
The Trike-A-Thon will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. on Friday, March 20, in the gymnasium at Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, near Lewisburg. where youngsters will roll “Big Wheels” and similar three-wheeled vehicles around an oval course. “Heats” for different grades are part of the fun.
Melissa Widerquist, parent volunteer, said scholarship funds will benefit for the first time. Kids were known in past years to ask aunts, uncles, grandparents and parents to contribute.
“The fund is set aside to help families in need of financial assistance for making monthly tuition,” Widerquist explained. “Any businesses interested in donating money, we have all the tax forms they would need.”
The fund was used heavily during the current school year with additional use expected in 2020-21.
Widerquest observed how the school year has flown by, seeing as the Trike-athon is again just around the corner.
“My children have never been in a preschool where they learn so much and they have so much fun doing it,” she said. “These teachers go the extra mile. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Kids of the Kingdom Day School is a nonprofit organization. Call Anne Murphy at 570-412-4689 for more information.
