WILLIAMSPORT — Central Susquehanna Sight Services (CSSS) has announced that it has been awarded a grant from the COVID-19 United Community Fund for Northumberland, Snyder and Union Counties at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.
The funds will be used for operational expenses. CSSS has suffered a loss of income due to COVID-19 due to a reduction in service hours. Fundraisers have also been canceled.
The organization's Prevention of Blindness program — which provides vision screenings, eye health and safety programs — was shut down for more than five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
