DANVILLE — Death and recovery from COVID-19 was were discussed Thursday via a conference call.
On the call were Lisa Harvey of Centre Hall, who described how her brother Daniel Bisset Jr. of Clarks Summit, contracted the disease, endured treatment and is now recovering.
Harvey was joined by Dr. John Sobuto, Geisinger Health Systems critical care physician, Evan Gajkowski, coordinator of ECMO (extra corporeal membrane oxygenation) for Geisinger and John Harahus, RN. They were among many who contributed expertise which guided Bisset toward recovery.
Harvey explained her brother presumably contracted the virus at an early-March beer festival in Brooklyn, N.Y. He felt ill after a few days and was tested for COVID-19 but test results were negative. Bisset’s condition then deteriorated rapidly.
Bisset soon had difficulty breathing and felt worse than ever. His wife Shannon took him to the emergency room of a hospital where he was was admitted. His condition was was worthy of critical care.
“At some point along the line, he had a second COVID test done which also came up negative,” Harvey said. “While at (Scranton Hospital) Dr. John Subuto became involved and fought for getting my brother to be placed on ECMO.”
Harvey maintained that ECMO, which uses a machine that functions like a supplemental set of lungs, was probably the key to Bissell’s survival.
But things still got worse before they got better.
“(Bisset) was having difficulty,” Harvey recalled. “He was on a ventilator, he was intubated and he was on ECMO at that point. Just fighting.”
Bisset’s chances of survival, Harvey noted, went from about 15% to 20% to a zero to 5% chance of survival after being put on dialysis. The dialysis was added after his kidneys began to shut down.
Meantime, Daniel Bisset Sr., had gone to Daniel Jr.’s house once over the course of that first week of symptoms for some paperwork. The dad visited over his son’s objections.
“My father insisted,” Harvey said. “He went up, got the paperwork (and) spent a little bit of time there. My mom did stay in the car.”
The dad began having symptoms too, and he also tested negative at first. But like his son, things got worse.
“It got to the point where he was having severe respiratory problems,” Harvey said. “My mother and father called the ambulance.”
He would also soon be hospitalized, ventilated and under intubation.
Then Harvey’s mother, Josie, because she was close to her mate, had a test. It too came back negative but she also soon had trouble breathing and summoned enough strength to drive to Danville and get to the Geisinger Emergency Department.
Josie would survive after a week in the ICU, but her husband did not. A post mortem test for COVID-19 on Daniel Bisset Sr. came back positive.
Daniel Bisset Jr., by that time was in a medically induced coma. Ironically, his wife Shannon had no symptoms but test results came back positive for COVID-19. She was on Plaquenil, the anti-malarial drug also known as hydroxychloroquine, which seemed to have helped.
After literally the fight of his life, Bisset went from the (Critical) ICU to the regular ICU and was discharged to a rehab faicltiy. He is working on regaining strength, senses and physical and occupational therapy.
“He is really excited,” Harvey said. “His motto is ‘I’m kicking ass to get out of here.’ He is putting full energy because he knows that is the key.”
Among the professionals who treated Bisset, Dr. John Sobuto, Geisinger critical care physician, was frightened by his findings.
“I saw the CAT scan of his chest which was pretty suggestive of findings that they were seeing in China,” Sobuto said. “My first thought was that I was scared.”
Sobuto, with extensive training, admitted he had not seen anything like the damage caused by this new and frightening condition.
“I was scared for Dan,” he said. “He was a young man and otherwise healthy. He went to a beer festival and was enjoying his life.”
The decision to use ECMO machine came after much deliberation. Gajkowski described it as including an extensive surgical procedure and not every patient qualifies. It involved planting garden-hose size tubes in the groin and the neck.
Gajkowski noted it takes about 16 people at one time to put a person on ECMO. Though it allows the body to effectively rest, people of a certain age or with other conditions may not react well to it.
Subuto said test results are now returned in two hours. The early negative results were inconclusive, he added, as confirmation came from the chest scan which was so much like what was being seen in China.
Subuto, Gajkowski and Harahus concurred that staying home, staying clean, wearing a mask and limiting contact were the best ways to stop the spread of COVID.
“Do the things you need to do to keep yourself healthy,” Gajkowski said. “We are here to help individuals who are sick. (But) as nice as we are, we don’t want you to come to the hospital and be sick.”
Overloading with COVID-19 patients was not an outcome which the professionals sought. Harvey admitted the ordeal was taxing, but had praise for the work of the teams which saved her brother’s life.
