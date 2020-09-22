SELINSGROVE — A community drive-thru flu vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Susquehanna Valley Mall, 270 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Selinsgrove.
This drive-thru event is open to the public and is only for people older than 18. The vaccinations will be available at no cost and are being provided by Geisinger’s Health and Wellness team.
Those attending should wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm. Staff will not enter vehicles to provide the vaccination.
Participants will need to fill out a short electronic form before receiving the flu vaccination.
Vaccination clinics will also be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4, at Geisinger Hughes Center North, Woodbine Line, Danville.
For a full list of flu vaccination locations, visit geisinger.org/flunews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.