MILTON — As Kenneth Koons wheels his red, white and blue Ford Mustang down the highway, he doesn’t want onlookers to be in awe of the car itself.
“It’s not about the Mustang,” he said. “I want them to know what the stars and stripes stand for.”
Koons has lived in Milton for 20 years and retired earlier this year from working at Great Dane Trailers near Washingtonville. He lived in Sunbury, prior to moving to Milton.
Approximately one month ago, he purchased the 2005 Ford Mustang — which has a paint scheme reflecting the U.S. flag — from an individual in West Chester. He found the car being offered for sale online, and was immediately drawn to its patriotic look.
“A lot of people died for those flags,” Koons said. “It’s what the soldiers did... When I drive (the Mustang), people stand up, they wave their flags.”
Koons late mother, Margaret Koons, served during World War II. His father, the late Charles Koons, also served in the military, as did three of Kenneth’s brothers.
“I know a lot of veterans,” he said, adding that veterans particularly enjoy seeing the patriotic Mustang driving along the roadway.
Wearing a patriotic shirt while speaking about his V8-powered Mustang, Koons said he has long had a love of automobiles.
“When I was 14 years old, I worked on a mini bike at vo-tech, in New Berlin,” he said. “I’ve had 160-some cars since I was 16.”
Koons enjoys restoring, and then selling cars. However, he he has no intention of selling the Mustang.
He has also been involved in drag racing, driving vehicles he restored along drag strips in New Media and Beaver Springs. He has not been able to go drag racing this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Next, Koons hopes to purchase a Volkswagen and restore it to resemble “Herbie the Love Bug,” from the movie of the same name.
He also plans to purchase a truck, and emblazon that with a paint scheme featuring the raising of the flag over Iowa Jima during World War II.
With a banner containing the words “Stand for the flag, kneel for the cross” hanging in front of his home, Koons said it’s important to keep God and country first.
“This is a warning from God, what’s really going to happen,” he said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest in the world. “I believe in the Bible, I always did.”
Koons added that if more people believed in God, he thinks the world would be a better place.
