HARRISBURG — The office of United States Attorney David J. Freed, of the Middle District of Pennsylvania, issued a release Friday which touted a March drug sweep in Milton as being among its efforts to reduce violent crime.
Two years ago, the Department of Justice announced the revitalization and enhancement of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the department’s violent crime reduction strategy.
According to FBI’s Uniform Crime Report released this week, the violent crime rate decreased for the second consecutive year, down 3.9% from the 2017 numbers.
“The revitalized Project Safe Neighborhoods program is a major success,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “It packs a powerful punch by combining advanced data with local leadership, further reducing violence in communities across the country and improving overall public safety. U.S. Attorneys continue to focus their enforcement efforts against the most violent criminals and work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal police. The Justice Department’s relationships across the board have never been stronger.”
The Middle District of Pennsylvania’s strategy for reducing and preventing violent crime focuses on the Harrisburg, York, Wilkes-Barre and Williamsport areas. Federal, state and local law enforcement officers joined forces to coordinate their activities in high-crime areas. These partnerships have resulted in a dramatic increase in the number of federal prosecutions against the most violent individuals in our district, Freed said.
Adrian Ortiz-Diaz, Kevin Robles, Jose Miguel Guman were among 29 individuals charged in March on three separate indictments for a drug-trafficking conspiracy that entailed kilogram quantities of cocaine hydrochloride being sent from Puerto Rico through the United States Postal Service to Pennsylvania, which was then distributed to customers in Dauphin, Cumberland, Northumberland and Union Counties.
One-hundred-sixty members of law enforcement spread out across Milton Thursday, March 14, sweeping up many of the individuals charged in the incident, including the three noted in Freed’s Friday release.
Freed also touted other successes. Derek Pelker was sentenced in July to 533 months’ imprisonment for the armed robbery of four banks. Pelker’s co-defendants received sentences that ranged from 132 months’ imprisonment to nine months imprisonment for their involvement in the robberies.
Maurice L. Ross, a previously convicted felon, was recently sentenced to 77 years’ imprisonment for committing armed robbery of a convenience store on three separate occasions in Harrisburg.
Anthony Johnson was convicted on May 16 following a two-day jury trial, for Hobbs Act Robbery and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence in York. Johnson and his co-conspirator robbed and shot the victim in the head.
In December 2018, Tyree Eatmon, a member of the violent York based gang known as “Southside” was sentenced to 21 years’ imprisonment for his activities that ravaged the York area for over a decade. Eatmon assaulted, kicked and stomped a member of a rival gang. During the altercation, multiple shots were fired striking an innocent bystander in the head, causing permanent damage. Four Southside gang members have received a sentence of life imprisonment for their gang activities.
The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the its renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.
To learn more about Project Safe Neighborhoods, go to www.justice.gov/psn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.