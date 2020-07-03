SELINSGROVE — Tiny plastic particles, also called microplastics, were found in 100 percent of smallmouth bass digestive systems studied in 2019 via the Susquehanna University’s Freshwater Institute — capping an annual increase in the three-year study.
A total of 206 smallmouth bass were collected from 2017-19 from two different sites on the Susquehanna River and in Pine Creek. Samples were collected by the Department of Environmental Protection and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, with Susquehanna University students studying each stomach for dietary contents and microplastic analysis.
“The diet analysis of smallmouth bass shows a large variety of prey items from several trophic levels suggesting that there are many pathways for the accumulation of microplastics,” said Dr. Jonathan Niles, director of the Freshwater Research Institute. “Our study will help increase the knowledge of what smallmouth bass consume in their diet and the presence and concentration of microplastics in freshwater fish species found in the Susquehanna River.”
The primary diet item in 2017 and 2019 was crayfish (53.8 percent and 46 percent, respectively). In 2018, macroinvertebrates (39.5 percent) were the top food item discovered.
However, the percentage of fish with microplastic particles — and the number of microplastics per fish — drastically increased in specimens in each of the three years.
In 2017, 87.5 percent of the samples contained microplastics, with an average of 2.3 microplastics per fish. That number climbed to 95.5 percent in 2018 specimens (61 per fish) and 100 percent of those collected in 2019 (28.9 per fish).
